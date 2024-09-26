Jones changes plans
6 foot 3 former Patrick School National/Trenton Catholic star Terrance Jones has changed his plans for this season.Back in April he announced his plans to transfer from Norfolk State. He has revers...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news