News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-25 17:25:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Johnson Talks Decision

Mikah Johnson
Mikah Johnson
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 4 Newark East Side senior Mikah Johnson made a commitment to Monmouth recently.NJHoops.com spoke with Johnson about his decision.NJ Hoops: Why did you decide on Monmouth? MJ: It’s close to ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}