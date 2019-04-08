Johnson Makes Pick
6 foot 7 Patrick School Sr. Allon Johnson has made his college pick.Johnson has decided to attend D-2 Lincoln University.As a senior he helped the Celtics to a 17-10 record and final NJ Hoops ranki...
