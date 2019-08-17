Johnson Makes Early Pick
6 foot 4 Newark East Side rising senior Mikah Johnson has made his college plans.Johnson has made an early decision to attend Monmouth.Last season he helped East Side to a 28-4 record and final NJH...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news