News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-17 08:42:23 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Johnson Makes Early Pick

Mikah Johnson
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
6 foot 4 Newark East Side rising senior Mikah Johnson has made his college plans.Johnson has made an early decision to attend Monmouth.Last season he helped East Side to a 28-4 record and final NJH...

