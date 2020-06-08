News More News
Johnson Makes College Pick

Jamar Johnson
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

5 foot 10 Penns Grove senior Jamar Johnson has made his college pick.Johnson has decided to stay in state and play in the rugged New Jersey Athletic Conference for Richard Stockton. This season he ...

