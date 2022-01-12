Johnson makes college pick
6 foot 1 Burlington Township two sport star senior Anthony Johnson has made his college pick.Johnson has decided to play football at James Madison.On the hardwood this season he is averaging 14.2 p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news