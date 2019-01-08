Ticker
Johnson Getting Interest

Gabe Johnson
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
6 foot Union City Sr. Gabe Johnson is getting college recruiting interest.Johnson is hearing from Felician, Dominican, Bloomfield, Georgian Court, Allegheny, Albright and Point Park.He has visited ...

