Johnson finds new home
5 foot 11 sophomore Malachi Johnson has found his new home. Johnson is staying in Union County, transferring from Union high school to Roselle Catholic. Last season he helped Union to 14-12 record ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news