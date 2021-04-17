Johnson finds new college home
6 foot 11 Rutgers senior Myles Johnson has found his new college home. Johnson is headed back west and will attend UCLA.Johnson came to Rutgers from Long Beach Poly CA as an overlooked and underrat...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news