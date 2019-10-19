Johnson Changes Plans
5 foot 10 recent Teaneck grad Vernon Johnson has changes his plans for this season.Johnson had decided to attend St. Michael's College in Vermont but changed plans and is spending a postgraduate se...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news