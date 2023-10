It is with a heavy heart that we report on the passing of one of the top officials in the state and a real good guy, Joe Calvano.

Calvano was a 43 year member of the IAABO Board 33.

During his long and distinguished career he refereed many state tournament and TOC contests and was respected by all.

He also refereed soccer and softball.

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 29 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches