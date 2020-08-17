Jerome Makes College Pick
6 foot 3 rising senior Kobe Jerome has made his college plans.The former Bergen Catholic combo has committed to Cal Riverside.Jerome transferred out of state, from Bergen Catholic to the Blue Ridge...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news