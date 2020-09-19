Jenkins Finds College Home
5 foot 10 recent Nottingham grad and two sport star Javon Jenkins has found his college home.Jenkins has decided to run track at St. Peter's.On the hardwood he helped the Northstars to a 22-7 recor...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news