Jeffries Finds New Home
6 foot 4 So. Tristan Jeffries has found his new home.Jeffries has transferred from Hudson Catholic to Gil St. Bernards.This season he helped Hudson Catholic to a 14-3 record. He is averaging 9 ppg...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news