Javier makes college pick
6 foot 8 former Perth Amboy star Alfeny Javier has made his college plans.The 2018 grad has committed to Felician.After Perth Amboy he spent a postgraduate season at Redemption Christian.As a senio...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news