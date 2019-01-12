Ticker
football

James Makes College Pick

Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 2 former Trenton star Reggie James has made his college pick.The 2018 Trenton grad who is spending a postgrad season at Texas Prep Academy has committed to Coppin State.James transferred bac...

