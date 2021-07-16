Jameel Morris finds new home
6 foot 1 rising senior Jameel Morris has found his new home.Morris has transferred from Trenton Catholic to Our Saviour Lutheran in New York. Earlier this summer he was picked All Tournament at Big...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news