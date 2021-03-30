Jackson makes college pick
6 foot 2 Union City senior Mike Jackson has made his college pick.Jackson has decided to stay in state and compete in the rugged NJAC for Montclair State.This season he helped Union City to a 5-0 r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news