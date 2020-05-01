News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-01 13:56:04 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Jackson Makes New College Pick

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 6 Harcum JC freshman Nykie Jackson has found his next college home.Jackson has committed to Coppin State.This season he averaged 10.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 0.8 spg while shooting 47.9% from the f...

