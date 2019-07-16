Jackson Finds New Home
6 foot 4 rising junior Hassan Jackson has found his new home. Jackson has transferred from St. Thomas Aquinas (Bishop Ahr) to MaristThis season he helped the Trojans to a 21-7 record and final NJHo...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news