News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-16 13:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Jackson Finds New Home

Mjdopyqgaeqjctltxbbb
Hassan Jackson
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 4 rising junior Hassan Jackson has found his new home. Jackson has transferred from St. Thomas Aquinas (Bishop Ahr) to MaristThis season he helped the Trojans to a 21-7 record and final NJHo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}