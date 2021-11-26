Jackson finds new college home
6 foot 4 former St. Mary's Elizabeth star Jay'von Jackson has returned to NJ for the next part of his college career.Jackson has returned to Felician after one season at Campbellsville. Before that...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news