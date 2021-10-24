Jackson finds new college home
5 foot 11 former Brick Township star Jalen Jackson has found his new college home. Jackson has moved closer to home going from Middlesex County College to Ocean County CollegeHe played at Middlesex...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news