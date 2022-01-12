Jackie Gilloon RIP

Jackie Gilloon, one of the top guards to ever come out of Hudson Catholic has passed away at the age of 65.

Gilloon starred at Memorial High School and later South Carolina.

He was a member of the 1974 Parade High School All-America Team.

He played four seasons at South Carolina averaging 9.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg and 5.1 apg.

He is second in career assists (533) in the Carolina record books and still holds the school record for career assists per game average (5.08). His 17 assists against Georgia Southern at Carolina Coliseum in 1976 is still a single-game, school record.

He tallied 1,027 career points from his guard position. In his senior year, he averaged 13.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg 5.1 apg.

He was drafted in the 7th round of the 1978 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets but went on to play professionally in Argentina.

Following his professional basketball career, Gilloon returned to his native West New York, NJ where he taught school.