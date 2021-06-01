Jack Scott career coverage and rankings through NJHoops.com
Hun junior Jack Scott announced his plans to attend Princeton today.NJHoops.com has covered his career since he transferred to NJ.A look at the coverage and rankings
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news