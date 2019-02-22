Isaac Aguiar Coverage Through NJHoops.com
Covenant College Prep big man Isaac Aguiar made a verbal commitment to Tennessee Martin yesterday. A look at the coverage of the career of the former Union City star through NJHoops.com Aguiar Make...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news