News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-06 09:46:54 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Iraldi Makes College Plans

MJ Iraldi
MJ Iraldi
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 5 West Deptford senior MJ Iraldi has made his college plans.Iraldi has decided to attend D-2 Chestnut Hill in PennsylvaniaThis season he led West Deptford to a 21-8 record and final NJHoops....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}