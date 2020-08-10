Hutchins-Everett Makes College Pick
6 foot 10 former Immaculate Conception star Elijah Hutchins-Everett has made his college plans. Hutchins-Everett has committed to Penn State.Hutchins-Everett transferred from Immaculate Conception ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news