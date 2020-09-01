Husic Makes College Pick
5 foot 9 recent Peddie postgrad Paris Husic has made his college plans.The two sport star has decided to be a part of the track team at Wake Forest.He attended Lawrenceville before PeddieThis seaso...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news