Hun adds Pennsylvania transfer
The Hun School has added a quality guard from Pennsylvania
6 foot 3 Phillipsburg two sport star Matt Scerbo has made his college pick.
Damon Strand headed D-1 from Raritan Valley CC makes NJHoops.com list of Biggest Transfer losses for NJ D-2 Jucos
Former Trenton Catholic star Jamaal Morris makes NJHoops.com Out of State Juco Soph Countdown, #'s 6-10
St. Joseph's Metuchen Breein Tyree was one of the NJ Hoopers starring at FIBA Basketball Champions League Qualifiers
