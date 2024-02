at New Jersey City U

Winner of Harrison/McNair at 7th seeded Union City

Winner of Beloved Charter/Kearny at 6th seeded Bayonne

Winner of Weehawken/Snyder at 5th seeded Dickinson

Winner of University Charter/Lincoln/North Bergen at 8th seeded Ferris

Winner of Harrison/McNair/Union City at 2nd seeded Hudson Catholic

Winner of Beloved Charter/Kearny/Bayonne at 3rd seeded Hoboken

Winner of Weehawken/Snyder/Dickinson at 4th seeded Memorial

Winner of University Charter/Lincoln/North Bergen/Ferris at top seeded St. Peter's Prep

Winner of University Charter/ Lincoln at 9th seeded North Bergen

LAST YEAR

St. Peter's beat Hudson Catholic 61-46. Miller had 18.

2 YEARS AGO



Hudson Catholic topped St. Peter's Prep 60-55. 6 foot So. Tahaad Pettiford netted 25. Armstrong scored 31 for St. Peter's.

4 YEARS AGO

St. Peter's Prep edged Marist 44-41. Ford tallied 14. 6 foot 4 So. Donovan Long had 9 for Marist

5 YEARS AGO

Union City upset Marist 64-55. Johnson scored 22. 6 foot 5 Sr. Angelo Santiago tallied 19 for Marist

6 YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic beat St. Peter's 62-52. 6 foot Villanova bound Sr. Jahvon Quinerly had 22.

7 YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic held off St. Peter's 48-32 with 6 foot Jr. Jahvon Quinerly scoring 20.

8 YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic defeated St. Peter's Prep 74-55. 6 foot 2 So. Luther Muhammad had 30. 5 foot 11 So. Jahvon Quinerly added 23. 6 foot 1 So. Brendan Thiele had 24 with 5 treys for St. Peter's

9 YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic edged Marist 51-48. 6-foot Sr. Nassir Barrino scored 14.

10 YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic ousted St. Peter's Prep 50-47. 5-foot-10 JR Lynch tallied 14.

Hudson County Tournament Results/All Tournament 2022