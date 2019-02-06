Hudson County Tournament Seeds/Schedule
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNYTHE PRE-SEASON PICKHudson Catholic over St. Peter's Prep THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICKHudson Catholic over MaristMore wide open than it has been in year's with Hudson Catholic lo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news