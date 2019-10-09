News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-09 19:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hudson Catholic Adds Pair

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Hudson Catholic has added a talented pair of junior teammates from New York City.6 foot 7 Ukenna Ude Smith and 6 foot 4 Tymell Stevenson have transferred from Nazareth High School.NJ Hoops provides...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}