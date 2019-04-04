Hudgins Finds Next College Home
6 foot 4 Atlantic Cape Community College sophomore Jalen Hudgins has found his next college home.Hudgins is headed to Delaware Valley College next season.This season he averaged 16.5 ppg, 10.7 rpg ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news