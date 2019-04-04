Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-04 14:03:11 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hudgins Finds Next College Home

Axby6itdbbkgfmdagxtz
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 4 Atlantic Cape Community College sophomore Jalen Hudgins has found his next college home.Hudgins is headed to Delaware Valley College next season.This season he averaged 16.5 ppg, 10.7 rpg ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}