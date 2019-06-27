Horton Looking for New College Home
After a stellar freshman season, former Roselle Catholic star Ithiel Horton is looking to transfer from Delaware.The 6 foot 3 Horton averaged 12.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 1.5 apg. He shot 41.7% from the f...
