{{ timeAgo('2019-04-10 18:00:00 -0500') }}

Hornung Makes Pick

Nick Hornung
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 7 Howell Sr. Nick Hornung has made his college plans. Hornung has decided to attend Misercordia University in Dallas Pennsylvania.Hornung averaged 10.6 ppg, 9.5 rpg and 4.3 bpg. He had a hig...

{{ article.author_name }}