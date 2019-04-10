Hornung Makes Pick
6 foot 7 Howell Sr. Nick Hornung has made his college plans. Hornung has decided to attend Misercordia University in Dallas Pennsylvania.Hornung averaged 10.6 ppg, 9.5 rpg and 4.3 bpg. He had a hig...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news