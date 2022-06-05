Hopson makes college pick
6 foot 8 former St. Peter's Prep star Josh Hopson has made his college plans.The MacDuffie School 5th year senior has committed to New Haven.He spent his junior year at St. Peter's before heading o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news