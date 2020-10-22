Hopson Has New Home
6 foot 8 Josh Hopson has found his new home. Hopson has transferred from St. Peter's Prep to the MacDuffie School in Granby Massachusetts.Last season he helped St. Peter's to a 25-4 record, Hudson ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news