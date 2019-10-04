News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-04 15:25:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hopkinson Finds New Home

Dremar Hopkinson
Dremar Hopkinson
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

5 foot 11 rising junior Dremar Hopkinson has found his new home.Hopkinson has transferred from Linden to Lincoln.Last season he averaged 9.3 ppg, with 24 treys. He went for 25 against Scotch Plains...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}