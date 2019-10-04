Hopkinson Finds New Home
5 foot 11 rising junior Dremar Hopkinson has found his new home.Hopkinson has transferred from Linden to Lincoln.Last season he averaged 9.3 ppg, with 24 treys. He went for 25 against Scotch Plains...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news