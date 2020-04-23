Hopkins Finds Next College Home
6 foot 11 former Pope John star Marcus Hopkins has found his next college homeThe Daytona Beach JC soph has committed to Tennessee TechThis past season he averaged 2.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 0.3 apg whil...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news