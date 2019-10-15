News More News
basketball

Honis Makes Pick

Jaden Honis
Jaden Honis
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 2 Immaculata senior Jaden Honis has made his college plans.Honis has decided to attend D-2 Dominican College.Last season he led Immaculata to a 21-8 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 7...

