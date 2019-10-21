Holmes Has New Home
6 foot 2 senior Isaac Holmes has found his new home.Holmes has transferred from East Brunswick to Union Catholic.Holmes averaged 8 ppg last season with a high of 21 against North Brunswick.As a sop...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news