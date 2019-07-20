News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-20 12:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Holloway Signs Pro Deal

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Recent FDU grad and former Schalick star Mike Holloway has signed a pro deal.The 6 foot 8 Holloway has signed a professional contract to play with BC Odessa of Ukraine's Superleague. "After coming...

