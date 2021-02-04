Hines Has New College Home
6 foot 9 former Patrick School star Fatir Hines has found his new college home.Hines has transferred from D-2 University of DC to Kean.Last season he appeared in 11 games averaging 0.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news