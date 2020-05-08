News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-08 15:00:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hima Makes College Pick

Mounir Hima
Mounir Hima
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

7 foot St. Benedict's senior Mounir Hima has made his college pick.Hima is headed to Duquesne.This season Hima helped the Grey Bees to a 30-4 record and ranking as NJHoops.com # Super Six team and ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}