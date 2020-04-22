News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-22 10:50:14 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hilliman Makes College Pick

Ethan Hilliman
Ethan Hilliman
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 5 Somerville senior tow sport stars has made his college pick.Hilliman has decided to play football at ASA Junior College in New York.This season he led the Pioneers to a 21-7 recordHe avera...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}