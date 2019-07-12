Hill Makes Pick
6 foot 7 recent West Orange grad William Garth-Hill has made his college plans.Garth-Hill has decided to stay in state and play at Drew University,He averaged 9 ppg as a senior. He went for 18 ppg ...
