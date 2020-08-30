Highest Ranked Nationally Rivals Seton Hall Recruits
Seton Hall just received a commitment from Brandon Weston. Weston is ranked 75th nationally by Rivals.We take a look at the highest ranked national recruits to Seton Hall out of high school. This d...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news