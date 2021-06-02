Hicks makes pick
6 foot Boonton senior Keale Hicks has made his college plans.Hicks has decided to stay in state and walk-on at D-2 CaldwellThis season he helped Boonton to a 9-6 record He averaged 8.3 ppg scoring ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news