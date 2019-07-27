Herrington Makes Pick
6 foot recent St. Mary's Elizabeth grad Dion Herrington has made his college plans.Herrington has committed to ConcordiaLast season he helped the Hilltoppers to an 18-8 record and final NJHoops.com...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news