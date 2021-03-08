Henry Makes Pick
6 foot St. Thomas Aquinas senior Kyree Henry has made his college plans.Henry has decided to stay in state and play in the tough NJAC for Montclair State.This season he helped STAQ to a 9-5 record ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news